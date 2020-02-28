Milwaukee 2020 DNC Host Committee announces new leadership team

MILWAUKEE — The board of directors of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee has announced the leadership team that will direct continued preparation for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Raquel Filmanowicz will serve as the committee’s chief executive officer, overseeing fundraising operations, volunteer recruitment efforts and venue organization plans. Filmanowicz is a director of U.S. community giving for BMO Harris Bank and previously served as health operations administrator and deputy chief of staff at the City of Milwaukee Health Department. She also serves as chair of the board of directors for Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

Paula Penebaker joins the committee as chief operating officer, responsible for administering operations of the Host Committee and managing committee staff. She has previously worked as CEO of YWCA Southeast Wisconsin and was on the board of the Milwaukee Rotary Club. She currently serves on the board for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Both Filmanowicz and Penebaker will begin their new roles starting the week of Monday, March 2.

In addition, Shirley Ellis, Teresa Vilmain and Phillip Walzak will serve the committee as senior advisors. Vilmain has led the committee during the transition period following the dismissal of Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonso earlier in February.