MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 28 near 16th and Atkinson. It happened around 6 a.m.

MCTS officials say a van hit the back corner of an MCTS bus that was stopped at 16th and Atkinson.

Initial reports are that the driver of the van was hurt — and there were two very minor injuries to people on the bus.

MCTS says it’s their understanding that the driver of the van was ticketed by the police.