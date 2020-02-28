Milwaukee students pie principal as fundraiser reward: ‘Have some fun’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee elementary school finished of the week -- with some pie...to the principal's face.

"It's the least I could do to encourage these kids to contribute to a worthy cause," said Scott Hanson, principal of St. Joseph Academy.

Five students at St. Joseph Academy got the chance to pie Hanson. It was the conclusion to a fundraiser for the American Heart Association which raised nearly $900. The five students who pied Hanson were the top five fundraisers.

Asked if we would do it again, Hanson said: "Absolutely."