Milwaukee students pie principal as fundraiser reward: ‘Have some fun’

Posted 6:00 pm, February 28, 2020, by , Updated at 09:12AM, February 29, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee elementary school finished of the week -- with some pie...to the principal's face.

"It's the least I could do to encourage these kids to contribute to a worthy cause," said Scott Hanson, principal of St. Joseph Academy.

Five students at St. Joseph Academy got the chance to pie Hanson. It was the conclusion to a fundraiser for the American Heart Association which raised nearly $900. The five students who pied Hanson were the top five fundraisers.

Asked if we would do it again, Hanson said: "Absolutely."

 

 

