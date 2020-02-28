× Person with coronavirus in Dane County is now virus-free

MADISON — The Dane County resident who tested positive for coronavirus on Feb. 5 has now had two negative tests and has been released from isolation, officials said on Friday, Feb. 28.

Medical officials had been testing this individual every other day for the past several weeks — and have been feeling better.

Officials thanked the person who has had to remain in isolation since the end of January.

“This person has been nothing but patient and understanding,” officials said in a YouTube video released Friday.