South Milwaukee PD investigates death of 4-year-old child; 2 in custody including mother

Posted 7:20 pm, February 28, 2020, by , Updated at 07:26PM, February 28, 2020

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police have taken two people into custody in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to a home near 4th and Montana around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 for a report of an unresponsive child. Life-saving efforts were performed but were unsuccessful. The child died at the scene.

Officials say they took into custody the 21-year-old mother of the child and a 22-year-old man. Their case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office next week.

An autopsy will be performed on the child.

