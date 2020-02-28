× South Milwaukee PD investigates death of 4-year-old child; 2 in custody including mother

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police have taken two people into custody in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to a home near 4th and Montana around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 for a report of an unresponsive child. Life-saving efforts were performed but were unsuccessful. The child died at the scene.

Officials say they took into custody the 21-year-old mother of the child and a 22-year-old man. Their case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office next week.

An autopsy will be performed on the child.