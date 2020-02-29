CHARLESTON, SC - FEBRUARY 27: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during A People's Town Hall hosted by SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison at Mother Emanuel Church on February 27, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ends Democratic presidential campaign
CHARLESTON, SC - FEBRUARY 27: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during A People's Town Hall hosted by SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison at Mother Emanuel Church on February 27, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ending Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid.