Police: Man walked into hospital with gunshot wound; struck at 14th and Greenfield

Posted 4:29 pm, February 29, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday, Feb. 29.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened near 14th Street and Greenfield Avenue just after midnight.

Police said the victim, 25, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooter, or what may have led to this was asked to please contact Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

