Kenosha police: Suspect 'held woman, child at gunpoint,' arrested without incident

KENOSHA — Kenosha police responded to a report of a man holding a woman and child at gunpoint, not allowing them to leave the residence near 76th Street and 40th Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, a coordinated response by the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team allowed the male subject to be taken into custody without incident around 10 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The man is being held in Kenosha County Jail and faces several felony charges.

Officials have not released any other details of the situation.