LIVE: President Trump briefs on Coronavirus developments
Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Kenosha police: Suspect ‘held woman, child at gunpoint,’ arrested without incident

Posted 9:52 am, February 29, 2020, by , Updated at 01:32PM, February 29, 2020

Kenosha Police

KENOSHA — Kenosha police responded to a report of a man holding a woman and child at gunpoint, not allowing them to leave the residence near 76th Street and 40th Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, a coordinated response by the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team allowed the male subject to be taken into custody without incident around 10 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The man is being held in Kenosha County Jail and faces several felony charges.

Officials have not released any other details of the situation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.