Police Unity Ride: Hero Workout raised money to send MPD to Officer Rittner’s DC ceremony

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A group started their Saturday, Feb. 29 sweating it out for a good cause at Complete Fitness on County Line Road in Menomonee Falls.

The workout class raised money for a spring 2020 Police Unity Ride.

From weights to cardio, the "Hero Workout" was specifically designed to honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, who was killed in the line of duty in February 2019.

"We incorporate into the workout his years of service, his birthday, and his badge number," said Elizabeth Ibarra with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Details on the workout

Officer Rittner's badge #: 1286

Officer Rittner's birthday: 2/13/1983

Officer Rittner's age: 35

Officer Rittner's career: 17 years on the department

Name of WOD: #1286

AMRAP 35

17 Russian KBS into 17 Reverse KB Lunges alternating

17 Inverted Row aka Ring Rows

17 Toes to Bar or Hanging Leg Raises

17 Thrusters or Wall Balls

17 Nose to Deck Push Ups (Police Academy Style)

17 Erg Ski Calories

17 Rower Calories

+

2 Suicide Sprints

13 Cal Assault Bike

83 Double or Single Unders (Jump Rope)

Name for the work out is his badge number

All of the exercises start with the first letter of his last name

35-minute workout for his age

17 reps to represent his 17 years on the department

2-13-86 rep scheme to celebrate his life and duty to MPD

More than 100 supported 48 riders who will bike more than 250 miles from Virginia to Washington, D.C. in May, where Officer Rittner's name will be placed on the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

"Each number means something to Matt, or what Matt represented, and so you do all of them as hard as you can, as fast as you can," said Milwaukee Police Officer Erin Tischer.

The group raised more than $2,000.

"There's so many senseless things that have happened recently, happened to Matt, and it's great to see the community together," said Tischer.

Matthew Rittner's death in the line of duty

Officer Rittner was shot and killed as he executed a narcotics and firearms-related search warrant at a home near 12th Street and Manitoba Street Feb. 6, 2019.

As MPD'sTactical Enforcement Unit attempted to breach the apartment door, Jordan Fricke opened fire with an AK-47, shooting through the door and striking Officer Rittner in the chest.

Officer Rittner was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Jordan Fricke was taken into custody at the scene. He was convicted by a jury in July 2019 on four counts -- first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts), and maintaining a drug trafficking place. This, after the defense argued Fricke was remorseful -- that he was trying to defend himself -- that he did not know police were at the door. Prosecutors disagreed, saying officers repeatedly identified themselves. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Officer Rittner was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the War on Terror. He had served with the Milwaukee Police Department for 17 years and was the department's third officer to die in the line of duty in eight months.

Three days after Rittner's funeral, his widow, Caroline, found out she was pregnant with their second child.

If you were unable to take part in Saturday's workout but would like to support this cause, you may donate online HERE.