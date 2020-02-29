× ‘Searches were unsuccessful:’ Mayville man, subject of Silver Alert, missing since Feb. 15

MAYVILLE — On Thursday, Feb. 27, Mayville police made another appeal for assistance locating John Bachhuber, 77, missing since Feb. 15.

Feb. 24 search

Police said on Monday, Feb. 24, more than a week after Bachhuber was reported to have been last seen, they were joined by officials from multiple fire departments in a search for Bachhuber from Highway 67 to Highway 33, including the areas of Dunn Road, Zion Church Road, and Madison Road.

Another extensive K-9 search was conducted the next day with K-9 teams from Wisconsin K-9 SOS and Southern Wisconsin K-9 Search and Rescue.

Both searches were unsuccessful.

After Bachhuber was reported missing, authorities searched his home before a Silver Alert was issued for him on Feb. 17.

Feb. 18 search

Police said the next day, on Feb. 18, two tips came in from citizens who said they saw Bachhuber walking southbound on State Highway 67 near Dunn Road between 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

Mayville police and officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of that area using vehicles, via foot patrol, a drone, snowmobile patrols, and K-9 officers.

Sheriff’s officials said K-9 units picked up a short scent track on the east side of Highway 67, in between Dunn Road and Zion Church Road — but were unable to maintain the track.

An automated phone call was broadcast to neighbors within five miles of the search area — alerting them to check their property.

A two-mile canvass was conducted — focused on properties and outbuildings.

Description of John Bachhuber

Officials said Bachhuber was last seen at Piggly Wiggly on Horicon Street in Mayville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. He does not have a vehicle.

Bachhuber was described as a male, white, standing about 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes. He has missing teeth — and may be wearing prescription eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a gray three-quarter-length coat. He shuffles his feet as he walks.

Anyone with information on Mr. Bachhuber’s whereabouts was asked to please contact Mayville police.