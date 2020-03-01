Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

MPD: 1 killed, 1 injured on Milwaukee’s south side

Posted 6:39 am, March 1, 2020, by
Police lights (generic)

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a residence near 15th Street and West Lapham Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 1 and found a 22-year-old man who had been fatally shot. A 21-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound was transported to a hospital.

The circumstances around this double shooting are still under investigation. Investigators are looking for an unidentified suspect who may have been the occupant of a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.