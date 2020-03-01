× MPD: 1 killed, 1 injured on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a residence near 15th Street and West Lapham Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 1 and found a 22-year-old man who had been fatally shot. A 21-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound was transported to a hospital.

The circumstances around this double shooting are still under investigation. Investigators are looking for an unidentified suspect who may have been the occupant of a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.