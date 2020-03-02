× 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Kenosha County, alcohol a factor

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Kenosha County on Sunday night, March 1.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. near 268th Avenue near Camp Lake Road.

Initial reports indicate the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve at 268th Avenue, causing the motorcycle to crash.

The operator and passenger were ejected and transported to the hospital by Salem Lakes Rescue.

The operator, a 43-year-old man from Illinois, was transported to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. The passenger, a 42-year-old woman from Illinois, was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Officials say alcohol is a factor in this incident.

The sheriff’s department is requesting charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle against the operator.