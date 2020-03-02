Arzel Ivery due in court for preliminary hearing; charged in deaths of mother, daughters

MILWAUKEE — Arzel Ivery is expected in court on Monday, March 2 for a preliminary hearing on three, first-degree intentional homicide charges.

Ivery is accused of killing his girlfriend and two young girls — Amarah “Jerica” Banks, Camaria Banks and Zaniya Ivery. Court documents indicate that Ivery admitted that a domestic fight escalated to the point that, prosecutors say, he strangled the three and then burned their bodies. The heinous nature of the incidents and cover-up garnered something more significant. Cash bail for Ivery was set at $750,000 last month.

Criminal complaint

Police in Memphis, Tennessee received a call from Ivery’s father on Feb. 15. He stated that Ivery “has confessed to (Ivery’s father) that the Defendant had killed the mother of his children and his children in Milwaukee.” He was arrested a short time later.

Milwaukee police sent a detective to Memphis later on Feb. 15 to interview Ivery. The complaint indicates Ivery said “things had been tense between himself and Ms. Banks since the death of their son. He stated that Ms. Banks had not wanted him around anymore because he reminded her of their son.”

The funeral for the son was on Feb. 7 — and afterward, Ivery indicated he went to work. When he went to Banks’ apartment around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, the complaint said Banks “was angry that (Ivery) had gone to work and yelled at him that he did not care about the death of their son.” Ivery claimed to police he and Banks had an argument and “he then grabbed Ms. Banks and pushed her head into the wall two times.” Ivery then indicated he “strangled Ms. Banks with both hands.”

The complaint says Ivery then stated, “he did not want the children…to live in a world where they did not have their mother.” He indicated he then strangled both the children. The complaint says Ivery then tried to hide the bodies of all three by burning them.

If convicted, Ivery faces up to life in prison.