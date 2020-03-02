× ‘Deeply saddened:’ Sikh Temple shooting victim dies less than 8 years after tragedy

OAK CREEK — One of four Sikh Temple of Wisconsin members injured in the shooting Aug. 5, 2012 that left six temple members dead passed away less than eight years after the tragedy, officials with the Sikh Coalition announced Monday, March 2.

Sikh Coalition officials shared this message on Twitter:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Baba Punjab Singh. For more than seven years, Baba Punjab Singh remained partially paralyzed after being shot in the head during the 2012 Oak Creek shooting, which killed six Sikhs and injured many more. In a 2017 op-ed, Raghuvinder Singh–son of Baba Punjab Singh–shared that he would ask his father, “Are you living in Chardi Kala?” and Baba Punjab Singh would blink twice to answer “yes.” His outlook on life will always serve as a reminder that love is stronger than hate, and that we are strongest when we come together.”

Baba Punjab Singh was one of three in critical condition at Froedtert Hospital in the wake of the shooting. He was a visiting religious leader from India, who would spend blocks of time in the U.S. A temple member told FOX6 in India, Singh would help set up schools for poor, orphaned children. The others critically wounded were Baba Santokh Singh, and Oak Creek Police Lt. Brian Murphy, who was first on the scene. He’s a visiting religious leader from India, who would spend blocks of time in the U.S.

On that August morning, Wade Michael Page, 40, fatally shot the six temple members and wounded the four others. He died by suicide — shooting himself in the head after he was shot in the hip by Officer Sam Lenda.

Murphy was shot fifteen times at close range, including once in the face and once in the back of the head. He was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 22, 2012.

President Obama awarded Brian Murphy and Sam Lenda the Medal of Valor in 2015.

