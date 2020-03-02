Driver was ‘racing’ before crashing into porch on Milwaukee’s south side, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody late Sunday night, March 1 after crashing into a porch on Milwaukee’s south side while racing another driver.

According to police, around 11:37 p.m. officers observed two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed northbound through the intersection of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

As officers attempted to turn their vehicle around they observed the speeding vehicle crashed into the porch near 16th and Grant. The striking vehicle also caused damage to an additional porch on that block.

A neighbor sent us these pictures — showing the damage to the porch of a home.

The 17-year-old male driver admitted that he was racing another vehicle.

Two other vehicles were damaged in addition to the two porches that were struck.

Two occupants in the striking vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was taken into custody