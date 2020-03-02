× Get ready to spring forward 1 hour on Sunday for daylight saving time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ( INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ( WXIN ) – It’s almost time to “spring forward” one hour for daylight saving time.

The change occurs at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8. Many people like to set their clocks ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

The shift moves one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening.

Public safety officials say it’s also a good time to check smoke alarms and see if they need new batteries.

Daylight saving time ends when we “fall back” one hour on Sunday, November 1, 2020.