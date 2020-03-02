Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

More than 25 restaurants: Taste and Toast returns to Downtown Milwaukee for a week

Posted 10:35 am, March 2, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Get ready to lift your spirits during five exclusive nights of sampling and sipping. Taste and Toast kicks off Monday, March 2 in Milwaukee with more than 25 downtown restaurants. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview.

About Taste and Toast (website)

Taste & Toast returns to Downtown Milwaukee for a week of specialty small plates, appetizers and cocktails from more than 25 restaurants.

Taste & Toast, a happy hour event coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, returns March 2 – 6. The event features specially priced small plates, appetizers and one-of-a-kind beverages, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, from 4 to 7 p.m. at more than 25 restaurants, bars and lounges in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. So gather your foodie friends and belly up to the bar!

