Picking a college can be tricky: Tips for parents to help your kids select a school

MILWAUKEE -- Picking a college or university can be tricky. Seandra Mitchell, MSOE Dean of Admissions, joins FOX6 WakeUp with tips for parents to help you kids select a school.
The college acceptance letters are in and now families have started to receive financial aid offers. There are a few key tips parents should keep in mind when helping their graduating seniors decide where to enroll.
- Cheaper isn’t necessarily better and could cost more in the end. College costs may start less at a public university, but it will likely take students longer to graduate. Yet, at MSOE students are admitted directly to their program and start classes in their major in their freshman year so they can graduate on time and start earning a salary sooner.
- What is the school’s graduate outcomes rate – meaning what’s the success rate? For example, at MSOE 96 percent of graduates are employed or attend graduate school.
- What is the average starting salary for graduates, and just as important, what are the mid-career salaries? The Career Services Office can share that information, and there are third-party sources such as PayScale which have college ROI reports.
- College is tough. What support systems are available for tutoring, mental health and other life advice supports, and career services?