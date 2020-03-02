Stepmother of missing Colorado 11-year-old arrested on murder, child abuse charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Leticia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and is being held without bond. She is facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with physical evidence.

Leticia will be extradited back to Colorado.

Leticia said she last saw Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.

On February 12, FOX31 reporter Nicole Fierro spoke with Leticia and issued a statement.

