Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19

SEATTLE – An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The Seattle Times reported.

The person who contracted the illness, also known as COVID-19, works in Amazon’s Brazil office building near downtown Seattle, according to a message to staff viewed by the paper.

The unidentified employee was placed in quarantine after leaving work feeling ill on Feb. 25, Amazon said.

The retail behemoth encouraged employees experiencing symptoms to stay home and get evaluated by a medical professional. Amazon assured staff it is “continuing with enhancing cleaning and sanitization in the office.”

Community spread of COVID-19 in Washington led to the first U.S. death from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The dangerous respiratory disease has been found in nearly 70 locations internationally.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. See the CDC website for more information.