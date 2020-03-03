× Bernie Sanders wins primary in home-state Vermont; Pres. Trump wins GOP primary

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Bernie Sanders won Vermont’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, March 3. President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Vermont.

Vermont has 16 delegates at stake and is Sanders’ home state. In 2016, Sanders won more than 85% of the Democratic primary vote in the race against Hillary Clinton.

Sanders hosted an election night rally at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds in Essex Junction.