Details on program that connects teenagers in Wisconsin and Northern Ireland

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day is coming up! Host family coordinator Colleen McGuire Schmitz along with Elaine Fraser and Charlie Mitchell join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about The Ulster Project.

About The Ulster Project (website)

In today’s global political climate, the discussion of peace and justice has never been more important or timely. Since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland has certainly become a country safer from the terrorism experienced during the Troubles. But, some of the deep social problems and political consequences still remain. And at the same time, as our world gets more connected, we become more aware and effected by violence, racism, and injustice. Continued work and focus are absolutely necessary to increase understanding at the grass roots level.

Since 1979, The Ulster Project of Greater Milwaukee has been a collaborative effort between Northern Ireland and the United States to bring teens ages 14 to 16 together to promote trust, respect, tolerance and understanding among future leaders from different faith traditions.

The Project, now heading into our 40th year, takes place from the end of June to the end of July. Twelve Catholic and Protestant teens and two counselors from Belfast are matched with twelve teens and 2 counselors here in the Milwaukee area for a month of activities.