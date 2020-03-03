‘Had to be extricated:’ Woman arrested for OWI following rollover crash in Racine County

RACINE — A 20-year-old woman from the Village of Union Grove was arrested for OWI early Tuesday morning, March 3 following a rollover crash in the Village of Yorkville.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:50 a.m. a passerby called 911 to report that vehicle had rolled over and hit a utility pole on County Highway C — and came to rest on its side.

The passerby stated that the operator of the vehicle was trapped inside.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a white Saturn Vue with significant damage. The operator, a 20-year-old woman from Union Grove, was standing in her vehicle and claimed that she was not injured.

She had to be extricated from her vehicle and was transported to Burlington Memorial Hosptial for non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the woman was traveling eastbound and crossed the center line and drove into the westbound ditch where her vehicle struck a guidewire and flipped at least once and came to rest up against a utility pole.

It is believed that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver was arrested and issued citations for the following: