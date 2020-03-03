‘Heartbreaking:’ Wisconsin Humane Society rescues 85+ cats from Racine County home

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) on Thursday, Feb. 27 removed dozens of cats from a single home in Racine County. Feces and urine permeated nearly every surface of the home, according to WHS officials.

When WHS staff arrived at the home the cats “scrambled into holes in the walls and even the ceiling.” After hours of work, the staff managed to safely contain dozens of cats — and set up traps before they left for the evening — bringing back even more cats over the weekend.

Some deceased cats and kittens were found inside the residence.

The Wisconsin Humane Society says the cats and kittens will need a lot of support both medically and behaviorally.

If you’re interested in making a donation to help them on their road to recovery, CLICK HERE.

If you are interested in adopting, please keep an eye on the “Available Cats” page. Several will be available for adoption this week, many as “working” cats or “Hidden Treasures”; others need more time for behavioral and medical reasons.