RALEIGH, N.C. — Joe Biden won North Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, March 3. President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in North Carolina.

The state has 110 delegates at stake and is one of the swing states for the 2020 election.

Biden also won Virginia’s primary, while Bernie Sanders won the primary in his home state, Vermont.