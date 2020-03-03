Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Minnesota

Posted 8:50 pm, March 3, 2020, by
Joe Biden (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Biden won Minnesota’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, March 3. The state has 75 delegates at stake.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gave Bernie Sanders a sudden opportunity to lock up her home state on Super Tuesday. Instead, Biden won the state after receiving Klobuchar’s endorsement.

Sanders easily won Minnesota’s caucuses in 2016 and has a large and motivated progressive base in the state, offsetting Klobuchar’s presumed home-field advantage in a race that was increasingly seen as tight before she dropped out Monday.

