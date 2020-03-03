× Joe Biden wins Massachusetts’ Democratic presidential primary; Pres. Trump wins GOP primary

BOSTON — Joe Biden has won Massachusetts’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 91 delegates at stake.

Massachusetts was considered a must-win state for its home-state candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and election officials predicted high turnout. Nearly 230,000 voters took advantage of early voting last week, the first time the state has allowed early voting in a presidential primary.

President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts.