Joe Biden wins Massachusetts’ Democratic presidential primary; Pres. Trump wins GOP primary

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Super Tuesday campaign event at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. After his make-or-break victory in South Carolina, Biden has continued to do well in the Super Tuesday primaries. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
BOSTON — Joe Biden has won Massachusetts’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 91 delegates at stake.
Massachusetts was considered a must-win state for its home-state candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and election officials predicted high turnout. Nearly 230,000 voters took advantage of early voting last week, the first time the state has allowed early voting in a presidential primary.
President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts.