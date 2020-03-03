MILWAUKEE — Ken Rosenthal, MLB on FOX reporter, is reporting the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich are close on a $200 million deal.
Report: Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich close on a $200 million deal
