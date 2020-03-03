Report: Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich close on a $200 million deal

Posted 3:23 pm, March 3, 2020, by , Updated at 03:25PM, March 3, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Ken Rosenthal, MLB on FOX reporter, is reporting the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich are close on a $200 million deal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.