Alleged road-rage attack captured on video in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Police arrested a driver after a video surfaced online showing a vehicle appearing to intentionally ram another in an apparent act of road rage in North Hollywood.

The incident unfolded Monday evening, March 2 in the area of Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video footage of the crash was posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. It showed a white car with its driver’s side door wide open, pushing a pickup truck through an intersection. Following the initial crash, the white car was seen chasing after the pickup truck before a second collision.

The social media post did not go unnoticed by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police responded to the tweet, asking the person who posted the video to send a message, including the time and location of the incident.

Some online sleuths were able to correctly determine the location based on the footage.

Just over two hours later, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, LAPD announced a driver was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash. Further details, including the suspect’s identity, were not available Tuesday night.

An arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been made in connection with this incident, which occurred Monday evening in the area of Victory Blvd & Laurel Canyon.

