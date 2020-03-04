Alleged road-rage attack captured on video in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Police arrested a driver after a video surfaced online showing a vehicle appearing to intentionally ram another in an apparent act of road rage in North Hollywood.
The incident unfolded Monday evening, March 2 in the area of Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Video footage of the crash was posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. It showed a white car with its driver’s side door wide open, pushing a pickup truck through an intersection. Following the initial crash, the white car was seen chasing after the pickup truck before a second collision.
The social media post did not go unnoticed by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police responded to the tweet, asking the person who posted the video to send a message, including the time and location of the incident.
Some online sleuths were able to correctly determine the location based on the footage.
Just over two hours later, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, LAPD announced a driver was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash. Further details, including the suspect’s identity, were not available Tuesday night.