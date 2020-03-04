Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Alleged road-rage attack captured on video in Los Angeles

Posted 5:17 pm, March 4, 2020, by , Updated at 05:20PM, March 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES — Police arrested a driver after a video surfaced online showing a vehicle appearing to intentionally ram another in an apparent act of road rage in North Hollywood.

The incident unfolded Monday evening, March 2 in the area of Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An alleged road rage attack was caught on camera in North Hollywood on March 2, 2020. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

Video footage of the crash was posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. It showed a white car with its driver’s side door wide open, pushing a pickup truck through an intersection. Following the initial crash, the white car was seen chasing after the pickup truck before a second collision.

The social media post did not go unnoticed by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police responded to the tweet, asking the person who posted the video to send a message, including the time and location of the incident.

Some online sleuths were able to correctly determine the location based on the footage.

Just over two hours later, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, LAPD announced a driver was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash. Further details, including the suspect’s identity, were not available Tuesday night.

