Comedian Dave Chappelle to perform 4 shows at the Pabst Theater

Posted 10:17 am, March 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:19AM, March 4, 2020

US comedian Dave Chappelle and recipient of the Mark Twain Award for American Humor arrives at the Kennedy Center for award ceremony on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Dave Chappelle is slated to perform four shows at the Pabst Theater.

He will have two shows each on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11. The shows will begin at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Doors will open one hour in advance.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.   CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.

 

