Comedian Dave Chappelle to perform 4 shows at the Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Dave Chappelle is slated to perform four shows at the Pabst Theater.

He will have two shows each on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11. The shows will begin at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Doors will open one hour in advance.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.