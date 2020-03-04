Dow industrials surge 500 points, extending volatile streak

A trader works during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 3, 2020 on Wall Street in New York City. - Stock markets were higher on March 3 but well below their peaks for the day as traders shrugged off a surprise US rate cut aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the spreading coronavirus. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
A trader works during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 3, 2020 on Wall Street in New York City. - Stock markets were higher on March 3 but well below their peaks for the day as traders shrugged off a surprise US rate cut aimed at shielding the economy from the impact of the spreading coronavirus. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins. Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 506 points, or 2%, clawing back much of its 2.9% slide a day earlier.
The S&P 500 index rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq added 1.2%. Bond yields held near their record lows, suggesting that many investors remain nervous amid uncertainty about the economic fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was slightly below 1%.