Family-run, Milwaukee company hired as general contractor for DNC: ‘It’s non-stop’

MILWAUKEE -- Forget about sibling rivalry, the Phelps brothers will tell you the key to success is family.

"It's kind of amazing looking back at the growth we've done," said Jalin Phelps.

Jalin, James and Clifton Phelps took a risk -- together -- leaving their full-time jobs in 2009 during the recession to run their own company -- JCP Construction.

"Yeah, a risky move that paid off," Clifton Phelps said.

Over the last 10 years, JCP has grown from three employees to dozens. The brothers have worked on countless commercial and residential projects, including Fiserv Forum, but their upcoming contract will be their biggest yet.

"It's a national project, putting us on the national screen," said Clifton.

JCP has been named the construction general contractor for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

"Most people drive past our projects and never had a chance to go inside them," Clifton said. "People on the national stage will get to see how we took apart, broke down and put back together the arena in such a short time."

The transformation from basketball court to convention hall will take place in just two weeks.

"It's non-stop," said Jalin.

To meet its deadline, JCP will hire roughly 30 additional employees -- full-time, permanent positions. The Phelps brothers are proud to say they pay a family-sustaining wage.

"It actually lets them save up for buying a house. They can send their kids to college," Jalin said. "They cannot just think about this generation, but the next generation."

A dream got JCP Construction off the ground. Determination, and family, launched it from a kitchen table to a national stage.

JCP will start the hiring process soon. The company is looking for union journeymen, most of whom will be from the Milwaukee area.