Group hopes to raise funds for soldier statue in Walworth County village: ‘It’s an honor to do this’

BLOOMFIELD, Wis. -- Butter burgers and cheese curds. That is how a group of people in the Village of Bloomfield are hoping you can help honor veterans.

For Richard Olenoski, the project is personal.

"My brother Mike was a POW on Wake Island for four years in a concentration camp -- and he gave me the incentive to do something for our veterans," Olenoski said.

Olenoski is an organizer of the Bloomfield Veterans Statue Fund. He is working to raise $7,000 to bring a soldier statue to the Walworth County village -- and honor the men and women that serve our country.

"There's so many people that sacrificed, and I don't think they're thanked enough. I really don't. You know, they're out on the front line. They're out doing things that most people don't even think about," said Rebecca Brittain of the Bloomfield Veterans Statue Fund.

With $3,700 raised, the group is now turning to the community for help. The group is asking those interested in donating to have dinner at the Lake Geneva Culver's (151 N. Wells Street) on Thursday, March 5 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A portion of the profits will benefit the group.

"And whatever Culver's makes, they're gonna give five percent for the first $2,000 or $2,500, and then anything after that, it's 10 percent. So, the more you give, the better it is for us," Brittain said.

The group hopes to cross the finish line on fundraising -- and place the statue next to an existing memorial in Veterans Park with a dedication this Memorial Day.

"To me, it's an honor to do this," Olenoski said.

If you cannot make it to the Lake Geneva Culver's, you can still donate by visiting any BMO Harris Bank branch -- and mentioning the Bloomfield Village Statue Fund.