MILWAUKEE -- When trying to find greatness in a sport, it's never a bad idea to look up to The Great One. New Berlin Eisenhower Senior Brady Rossbach's passion for hockey started early and has only grown. Rossbach says he lives by one Wayne Gretzky's most famous mottos: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." That mentality helped him become a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Brady Rossbach

Senior

New Berlin Eisenhower

Hockey