McCarron leads Admirals to comeback win over Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Michael McCarron scored the game-tying and game-winning goals to lead the Admirals to a 3-2 overtime win over the Texas Stars Wednesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Milwaukee improved to 39-13-5-3, the best record in the American Hockey League. The Ads are 5-1-0-1 against Texas this season.

McCarron stood in front of the net to bury a rebound of a Matt Donovan shot at 2:11 of overtime to give the Ads the victory. It was McCarron’s 14th goal of the season. Donovan and Tommy Novak recorded the assists. Donovan finished with three assists for the evening.

The Stars had a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Ondrej Vala’s shot from the left point deflected to the right circle where Jason Robertson was alone. He planted the puck into the cage for his 23rd goal of the season at 8:54 of the first period.

Texas took a 2-0 lead when Tanner Kero backhanded a goal from the slot at 6:23 of the second period.

Milwaukee got on the scoreboard at 10:09 of the second period. Rem Pitlick blasted a slapper from the left circle into the net for his 20th goal of the season. Donovan and Eeli Tolvanen picked up the assists. Pitlick became the first Admirals rookie to score 20 goals in a season since Viktor Arvidsson had 22 in the 2014-15 season.

McCarron tied the game at 7:30 of the third period with a power-play goal. Tolvanen, from the left-wing boards, spied McCarron trailing the entry and hit him with a pass. McCarron’s shot went over the left hand of Texas goalie Landon Bow to knot the score.

Admirals goalie Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots to earn his 20th win of the season.

The Admirals continue the five-game road trip Sat., Mar. 7 at Texas. Milwaukee returns home to host the San Antonio Rampage at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Mar. 11.