× Summerfest announces 1st round of headliners for BMO Harris Pavilion

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Wednesday, March 4 the first round of headliners slated for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite.

Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform on June 26 and Styx on July 1. Tickets for both shows will go on sale Wednesday, March 11.

Summerfest will once again offer seating options at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of either free general bleacher seating or reserved seats which will be available for purchase.

FREE Festival Bleacher Seating:

Bleacher seating will be available FREE to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, the day of the show.

Advance Purchase Tickets:

Sections 1-5 of the BMO Harris Pavilion will be sold in advance for each headlining performance, allowing fans a guaranteed seat for their favorite artist. Tickets will go on-sale on a rolling basis as concerts are announced and prices will vary. The reserved seat ticket also includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance.

Reserved seat tickets for each artist will go on sale during the following days/times:

Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Styx Wednesday, March 11 at 12:00 p.m.



Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com or BmoHarrisPavilion.com for updates and to purchase tickets.