× Body discovered in Village of Kekoskee ID’d as John Bachhuber, man subject of Silver Alert

MAYVILLE — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 5 said that the body discovered on private property on Highway 67 in the Village of Kekoskee on Monday, March 2 has been identified as John Bachhuber. He was the subject of a Silver Alert and was last seen on Feb. 15 in Mayville.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. — and located a deceased male lying in a field.

The medical examiner says the cause of death is hypothermia.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Monday night a Silver Alert was canceled for Bachhuber, who was “located.”

Feb. 24 search

Police said on Monday, Feb. 24, more than a week after Bachhuber was reported to have been last seen, they were joined by officials from multiple fire departments in a search for Bachhuber from Highway 67 to Highway 33, including the areas of Dunn Road, Zion Church Road, and Madison Road.

Another extensive K-9 search was conducted the next day with K-9 teams from Wisconsin K-9 SOS and Southern Wisconsin K-9 Search and Rescue.

Both searches were unsuccessful.

After Bachhuber was reported missing, authorities searched his home before a Silver Alert was issued for him on Feb. 17.

Feb. 18 search

Police said the next day, on Feb. 18, two tips came in from citizens who said they saw Bachhuber walking southbound on State Highway 67 near Dunn Road between 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

Mayville police and officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of that area using vehicles, via foot patrol, a drone, snowmobile patrols, and K-9 officers.

Sheriff’s officials said K-9 units picked up a short scent track on the east side of Highway 67, in between Dunn Road and Zion Church Road — but were unable to maintain the track.

An automated phone call was broadcast to neighbors within five miles of the search area — alerting them to check their property.

A two-mile canvass was conducted — focused on properties and outbuildings.