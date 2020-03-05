× Brewery shooting survivors fund exceeds $1,000,000

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The fund set up for the families of the five victims killed in a shooting at the Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee has exceeded its goal of $1 million.

Molson Coors organized the fundraiser which has generated $1,016,760 from 1,800 donors as of Thursday morning on a GoFundMe web page.

The Miller Valley Survivors Fund was established to provide direct financial assistance to the family members of the victims and those directly affected by the Feb. 26 crime, the company said.

Molson Coors says the fund is managed by the National Compassion Fund, a program of the National Center for Victims of Crime.

Jesus Valle Jr., 33, of Milwaukee; Gennady “Gene” Levshetz, 61, of Mequon; Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee; Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield; and Dale Hudson, 60, of Waukesha were fatally shot by the shooter who took his own life at the brewery, according to police.