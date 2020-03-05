Guilty plea from man accused of walking from Indiana to WI to have sex with 14-year-old girl

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A former Oshkosh resident who moved to Indiana — accused of walking more than 300 miles from Whitestown, Ind. to Wisconsin to have sex with a 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty Thursday, March 5 to one count of attempted child enticement.

Tommy Jenkins, 32, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to a lifetime of imprisonment when he is sentenced on May 27.

According to court documents, starting on Oct. 1, 2019, Jenkins began exchanging instant messages with “Kylee,” whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Neenah. Jenkins began demanding sexually explicit photographs from “Kylee” and making plans to engage in sexual activity with the minor.

When his numerous requests for “Kylee” to join him in Indiana were rebuffed, Jenkins walked and hitchhiked the 351-mile trek from Whitestown, Indiana to Neenah, Wisconsin.

Along the way, Jenkins continued to engage “Kylee” in sexually explicit conversations and updated her as to his current location.

“Kylee” was, in fact, a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Upon his arrival in Winnebago County, sheriff’s deputies and a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Jenkins.

