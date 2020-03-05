‘Hocus Pocus 2’ director revealed

It’s taken almost three decades, but the sequel that is sure to put a spell on you is finally happening.

A sequel to the 1993 cult favorite “Hocus Pocus” is coming to streaming service Disney+.

According to “Variety,” the new film will be directed by Adam Shankman. Shankman is well known for his work as the director of “Hairspray” and “Rock of Ages.” He is currently in pre-production on another Disney film, “Disenchanted,” the sequel to “Enchanted.”

Shankman said on Instagram he is “incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies.”

As of right now, there are no details about the plot or a confirmed cast. The original cast features Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.

Disney hopes the trio will become involved in some capacity.