‘Incredibly difficult week:’ Molson Coors releases statement on resuming operations at brewery

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors on Thursday morning, March 5 released a statement about resuming operations at its brewery. This, one week after a Molson Coors employee gunned down five of his co-workers.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult week for employees across our company. Earlier this week we began the healing process and last night we resumed operations in our brewery as we begin to slowly ramp production over the next couple of days. Even with that work beginning, our top priority remains supporting our colleagues and ensuring they have the on-site resources they need to cope with last week’s tragic events.” – Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer for Molson Coors.

Employees had the option to return to work if ready on Monday, March 1 but operations remained on hold at Miller Brewery Wednesday, March 4 with speculation growing over what prompted an employee to open fire at the campus near 41st Street and State Street on Feb. 26, killing Dale Hudson, Gene Levshetz, Jesus Valle, Jr., Dana Walk, and Trevor Wetselaar before he died by suicide.

Help for the victims’ families

Molson Coors established a GoFundMe dedicated to the family members of those lost in Wednesday’s tragedy, donating $500,000 to victims’ families. That puts the Miller Valley Survivors Fund halfway to its goal of $1,000,000.

