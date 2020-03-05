Returning for 5th year, WEDMKE is ‘not your average, overwhelming, big-box wedding expo experience’

MILWAUKEE -- It's the start of wedding season! Turner Hall Ballroom is set to host its 5th annual WEDMKE. Ann Lennart, Ramsey Renno, and Joey Carioti are join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About WEDMKE

Returning for its 5th year, WEDMKE is not your average, overwhelming, big-box wedding expo experience. It’s an intimate and specialized opportunity to browse and talk with 60+ hand-picked vendors offering a variety of services and products. The event itself is set up like a mini festival with vendors set-up throughout the ballroom – all of them available for hire and ready to help make your big day as unique as you are!

New this year, Turner Hall Ballroom Weddings is partnering with The Cinderella Project to hold a special prom drive. Bring your new or gently used, formal dresses and shoes that are on trend and fashionable to the event and enter to win a special prize pack from our vendors! All items must be clean.