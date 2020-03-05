× Single-engine airplane crashes, flips over at Rhinelander airport

RHINELANDER, Wis. — Authorities say one person has been injured in the crash of a single-engine plane at the Rhinelander airport, WSAW reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan crashed, flipped over and came to rest between a taxiway and a runway Thursday morning.

WJFW-TV reports airport director Matthew Leitner says the plane belongs to CSA Air in Michigan. The airport has been closed.

Multiple agencies are responding to a single engine plane crash at the Rhinelander-Oneida County airport. MORE: https://t.co/Vr6QhapjAg pic.twitter.com/vFtiNaDZqI — WJFW 12 (@WJFW12) March 5, 2020

Rhinelander police confirm one person who suffered a head injury has been taken to the hospital.