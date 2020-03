Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, March 5 on the city's north side. It happened near Center Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue shortly before midnight.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot during a confrontation with a known suspect.

The victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and is being treated at an area hospital.

Police are seeking the suspect in this case.