MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been dispatched to the neighborhood near Buffum and Burleigh for an apparent homicide.

MCMEO responding to an apparent homicide of an adult male in the 3100 block of N. Buffum. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy scheduled for Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 6, 2020

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 9.

This is a developing story.