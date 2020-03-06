Sick of boring baked potatoes: 10 ideas that will bring new life into an old classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If all you're doing is throwing butter on your baked potato -- you're missing out! Sarah Farmer from Taste of Home joins Real Milwaukee with some ways you can turn that spud into a full-blown meal.

The “Tasty Ten” feature is all about introducing fun and creative toppings to a base recipe. The Taste of Home Test Kitchen comes up with 10 fresh ways to add more joy and flavor to foods like waffles, deviled eggs, peanut butter sandwiches, gingerbread man cookies and now, baked potatoes!