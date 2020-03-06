LIVE: Milwaukee Brewers announce contract extension through 2028 for Christian Yelich
Sick of boring baked potatoes: 10 ideas that will bring new life into an old classic

Posted 10:44 am, March 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:47AM, March 6, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- If all you're doing is throwing butter on your baked potato -- you're missing out! Sarah Farmer from Taste of Home joins Real Milwaukee with some ways you can turn that spud into a full-blown meal.

The “Tasty Ten” feature is all about introducing fun and creative toppings to a base recipe. The Taste of Home Test Kitchen comes up with 10 fresh ways to add more joy and flavor to foods like waffles, deviled eggs, peanut butter sandwiches, gingerbread man cookies and now, baked potatoes!

  • Eggs Benedict Baked Potato
  • Steakhouse Baked Potato
  • That’s Amore Baked Potato
  • Chili Dog Baked Potato
  • Very Veggie Baked Potato
  • Corned Beef Baked Potato
  • Ham & Broccoli Baked Potato
  • Buenos Dias Baked Potato will be sprinkled with french-fried onions.
  • Hungry Man’s Baked Potato will be sprinkled with minced cilantro.
  • Taco Baked Potato will be sprinkled with sliced green onions.
