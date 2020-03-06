× Washington County Parks partner with 1840 Brewing Company for 2020 beer garden series

MILWAUKEE — The Washington County Parks have teamed up with 1840 Brewing Company of Milwaukee for their 2020 beer garden series.

The grand opening of the beer gardens will be Friday, May 29 at the Homestead Hollow County Park in Germantown.

“We’re super excited that 1840 Brewing Company, one of the best new breweries in the entire country, is bringing their award-winning craft beer to the good folks of Washington County,” said Parks & Trails Manager Eric Hyde. “We’ve been fortunate to have great partners the last couple years as we’ve been building the beer garden series here in the Washington County Park and Trail System.”

The “Washington County Park Takeover” will begin on Fridays at 4 p.m.

Friday, May 29 — Homestead Hollow County Park, Germantown

Friday, June 5 — Sandy Knoll County Park, West Bend

Friday, July 10 — Homestead Hollow County Park, Germantown

Friday, July 31 — Homestead Hollow County Park, Germantown

Friday, August 14 — Sandy Knoll County Park, West Bend

Friday, August 21 — Ackerman’s Grove County Park, West Bend

“At 1840 Brewing Company we blend classic styles with modern flavors to create truly unique products. We are thrilled to partner with Washington County Parks to bring our innovative products to a few of the amazing parks they manage,” said 1840 Brewing Company Owner Kyle Vetter. “Each event will feature a full-scale beer garden experience including craft beer, games, music, and food. Come party with us this summer at Homestead Hollow, Sandy Knoll, and Ackerman’s Grove!”