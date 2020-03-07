Every step counts: Fight for Air Climb brings hundreds to U.S. Bank Center for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of climbers caught their breath after stepping up more than 1,000 stairs Saturday morning for the 12th Annual Fight for Air Climb.

"When people climb the stairs to the building you feel out of breath very quickly and that's what somebody with lung disease feels every day," said Megan Cordova of the Ameican Lung Association in Wisconsin.

Those who accepted the challenge to climb over 40 flights of stairs to the top of the U.S. Bank Center were doing so to raise money for the American Lung Association.

"I'm celebrating 60 years of my life," Lori Telschow said. "At one point I didn't think I'd make it to 60, so quite a milestone for me."

Telschow is walking proof that every step counts. She was diagnosed with a lung disease eight years ago, but that didn't stop her from taking the stairs.

"I had to fight my lungs, listen to my head and my heart," Telschow said.

Of every dollar raised Saturday, 88 cents goes back to the American Lung Association as climbers fight to catch their breath -- they also fight for healthy lungs and clean air.

"The energy on climb day is like nothing that you'd ever experience, so I look forward to this day every year," Megan Cordova of the American Lung Association of Wisconsin, said.

If you weren't able to make the climb but would like to donate to the American Lung Association, visit their website.