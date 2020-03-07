Families show support for young men battling Sanfilippo Syndrome by bowling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Families came together on Saturday, March 7 around a game of bowling and a very remarkable young man.

At age 10, Levi Ormeroid was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome. It is a rare genetic disease. Ormeroid's life expectancy was between 10 and 15 years old. But on Saturday, Ormeroid's mother was proud to report Levi is now 21.

Ormeroid takes part in Special Olympics bowling. On Saturday, people came out on his behalf -- to raise money for the disease he fights every day.

"Life is rough every day. But every morning, I look at my son. He`s a tough guy, so I put that smile on my face for him. Stay strong. While he is still here with us," said Christi Ormeroid, Levi's mother.

All proceeds from Saturday's event will go toward research for treatment and a cure for Sanfilippo Syndrome.