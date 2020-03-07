Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Man charged with using GPS device to track ex-girlfriend

GPS tracking device found on car

LA CROSSE — Prosecutors have accused a West Salem man of using a GPS device to track his ex-girlfriend.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that 41-year-old Matthew Robinson was charged Thursday with stalking, misuse of a GPS device, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, the ex-girlfriend called police after Robinson started messaging her about her vehicle’s location and showed up at her friend’s house March 3 in Blair when he shouldn’t have known where she was. The woman searched her vehicle and found a GPS unit in the spare tire compartment.

Police found the shipping package for the GPS device in Robinson’s vehicle, along with a receipt with his address, email address and cellphone number.

The woman also told police about a Jan. 24 incident in which Robinson tore her shirt and threw her phone when she wanted to leave a bar they were at together.

Judge Elliott Levine released Robinson on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered him to have no contact with the woman.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for him.

